Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme Court of the United States > Kamal Nath govt to face floor test on March 20, orders SC

Kamal Nath govt to face floor test on March 20, orders SC

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for the Kamal Nath government on March 20 in a bid to end the political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh. The top court ordered that floor test will be conducted through the raising of hands and the proceedings will be videographed. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the BJP seeking a floor test in the assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, triggered by the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News

MP govt crisis: MLAs return to Bhopal, all eyes on floor test| Oneindia News 03:42

 s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan leads BJP celebration after Kamal Nath resigns as CM [Video]

Watch: Shivraj Chouhan leads BJP celebration after Kamal Nath resigns as CM

Celebrations broke out in the BJP office in Bhopal after Kamal Nath submitted his resignation to the Governor. BJP workers had gathered in large numbers to celebrate the fall of the Kamal Nath led..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:58Published
Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs [Video]

Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs

Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal. He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

SC asks Kamal Nath govt to take floor test by 5pm today

After a two-day hearing where senior advocates from Congress and BJP were pitted against each other and which ended at 5.30pm on Thursday, a bench of Justices D...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian ExpressHinduZee News

Face floor test on March 17 or it means you don’t have majority: MP governor to Kamal Nath


IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.