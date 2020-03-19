Kamal Nath govt to face floor test on March 20, orders SC

Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for the Kamal Nath government on March 20 in a bid to end the political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh . The top court ordered that floor test will be conducted through the raising of hands and the proceedings will be videographed. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the BJP seeking a floor test in the assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, triggered by the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs. 👓 View full article

