Kamal Nath govt to face floor test on March 20, orders SC
Thursday, 19 March 2020 () The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered floor test for the Kamal Nathgovernment on March 20 in a bid to end the political uncertainty in Madhya Pradesh. The top court ordered that floor test will be conducted through the raising of hands and the proceedings will be videographed. The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the BJP seeking a floor test in the assembly amid the ongoing political crisis in the state, triggered by the resignations of 22 Congress MLAs.
s the Kamal Nath-led govt in Madhya Pradesh hangs on a wafer thin majority after the resignations of 22 MLAs, the opposition BJP has been demanding a floor test. Governor Lalji Tandon will open the budget session today and has asked for a floor test to be conducted immediately after his speech...
Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal. He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP..
After a two-day hearing where senior advocates from Congress and BJP were pitted against each other and which ended at 5.30pm on Thursday, a bench of Justices D...