Coronavirus: 50 Maharashtra students stranded in Singapore to return home Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

At least 50 students from Maharashtra, who were stranded at Changi Airport in Singapore for the last 24 hours, are now being allowed to come to India after the Center allowed entry of a flight from Singapore for landing at Mumbai airport. 👓 View full article

