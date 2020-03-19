Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt end their love story? We got deets

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt end their love story? We got deets

Bollywood Life Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt call off their relationship? this is what sources have to say on the same
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Did Ranbir Kapoor go missing on Alia Bhatt's birthday? 01:36

 Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.