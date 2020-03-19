Global  

Covid-19: Ignoring govt’s word of caution, hundreds of pilgrims walk to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan

IndiaTimes Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Despite an advisory by the Uttar Pradesh as well as Rajasthan state government to avoid large gatherings, hundreds embarked on a pilgrimage to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli district to offer prayers after Holi and ahead of Chaitra Navratri.
