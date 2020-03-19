Covid-19: Ignoring govt’s word of caution, hundreds of pilgrims walk to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan Thursday, 19 March 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Despite an advisory by the Uttar Pradesh as well as Rajasthan state government to avoid large gatherings, hundreds embarked on a pilgrimage to Kaila Devi temple in Rajasthan’s Karauli district to offer prayers after Holi and ahead of Chaitra Navratri. 👓 View full article

