Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court dismisses convicts` plea to stay execution of death warrant

Zee News Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
The plea was mentioned before the registry officials who put it up before the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court who marked it to the bench comprising Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula.
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia 01:35

 NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH, WHO ARE TO BE HANGED AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY....

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 250 Indians in Iran test positive |Oneindia News

AMID THE CONORAVIRUS OUTBREAK, THE RESIDENT WELFARE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS AND DELHI POLICE TALKED TO THE PROTESTERS AT SHAHEEN BAGH, URGING THEM TO CALL OFF THEIR PROTEST IN WAKE OF VIRUS OUTBREAK, WHICH..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:48Published
Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Nirbhaya case: Delhi HC dismisses plea by 3 death row convicts seeking stay on execution

The three convicts -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma -- moved the Delhi High Court Thursday evening challenging the trial court order that...
DNA

Nirbhaya case | Delhi High Court rejects convicts’ plea seeking stay of execution

The bench also said the apex court’s judgement confirming death sentence has attained finality and the court cannot sit and review over it.
Hindu

