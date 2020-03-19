Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana laud PM Narendra Modi's #JantaCurfew initiative

Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana laud PM Narendra Modi's #JantaCurfew initiative

Bollywood Life Thursday, 19 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus pandemic: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana laud PM Narendra Modi's #JantaCurfew method that will be done on March 22
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates

Coronavirus | PM's 'curfew' call; celebs react; death toll rises: Top 10 updates 03:50

 From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, to another Covid-19 death in India, here are the top 10 updates regarding the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Modi exhorted people to follow a voluntary 'janta curfew' on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm. His call for greater 'social...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech [Video]

Coronavirus | PM Modi proposes 'janta curfew': Watch full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He exhorted the people to adhere to a self-imposed 'janta curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22, 2020. He also asked the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 28:58Published
COVID-19 effect: Ayushmann writes shayari, paints to spend time [Video]

COVID-19 effect: Ayushmann writes shayari, paints to spend time

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday took to social media to share some self-composed shayari about the families that have been severly affected by the coronavirus outbreak. #AyushmannKhurrana..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Janta Curfew: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, other celebs applaud PM Modi's initiative to combat coronavirus outbreak

Bollywood celebrities have applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative 'Janta Curfew' in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.
DNA

Sooryavanshi: Is the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer being postponed? Makers confirm

There have been a few (and only a very few) multi-starrers in the recent past, but not since 2000, when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham had released, has there been...
Bollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

InstantNewsPk

instant.com.pk Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn lead Bollywood in praise of Prime Minister Modi’s speech on the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/MghdQtPPGs 17 minutes ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic - News18… https://t.co/SUe6yzlVXE 4 hours ago

Showsha_in

𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐡𝐚 RT @news18dotcom: Several Bollywood stars including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty, have reacted to PM Modi's spee… 4 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Several Bollywood stars including the likes of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shilpa Shetty, have reacted to PM Modi'… https://t.co/aiiv15KPIL 4 hours ago

News18Lifestyle

News18 Lifestyle RT @News18Movies: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/f0GgF52M7c 4 hours ago

News18Movies

News18 Movies Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Lead Bollywood in Praising PM Modi's Speech on Coronavirus Pandemic https://t.co/f0GgF52M7c 4 hours ago

Nisarlkyaw

Dr Kyaw Win RT @CNNnews18: Putting speculation to rest, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has confirmed that the release of Sooryavanshi, slated for March 24, has… 6 days ago

MovPreLeague

Movie Premiere League #Sooryavanshi posponded .. Akshay Kumar starrer 'Sooryavanshi' release date postponed amid coronavirus pandemic.… https://t.co/mgAEU65TtT 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.