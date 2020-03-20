Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi`s Tihar Jail

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi`s Tihar Jail

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am this morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia 01:35

 NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH, WHO ARE TO BE HANGED AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: Hanging delayed for the 3rd time, when will the convicts be hanged? | Oneindia

THE 4 CONVICTS WERE SUPPOSED TO BE HANGED TOMORROW AT 6 AM BUT FOR THE 3RD TIME THE HANGING HAS BEEN STALLED. JUST A DAY BEFORE THE HANGING, TODAY ONE OF THE CONVICTS PAWAN GUPTA FILED A MERCY PLEA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya convicts spend restless night, one refuses breakfast before hanging

The four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case spent a restless and sleepless night before they were hanged to death early Friday morning...
Mid-Day

Nirbhaya`s killers hanged at Delhi`s Tihar Jail: Here`s a timeline of the case

The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 AM at Delhi`s Tihar jail on Friday (March 20, 2020), bringing the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

dramadhikari

Sanyukta Nirbhaya convicts hanged to death: A brief timeline of the case that shook India The four convicts - Mukesh (32),… https://t.co/vC85Ynyir4 5 minutes ago

Tejinder013_NC

Tejinderpal Singh(Aman)NC convicts hanged in Tihar jail All four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta,… https://t.co/ODm55AOlFk 9 minutes ago

sajivarghese76

Saji Varghese RT @WIONews: All four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma were hanged in… 12 minutes ago

Manishapangark1

swamini RT @Snowflake_3925: So, finally Nirbhaya got justice today. All the 4 monsters ( Akshay, Mukesh, Pawan & Vinay hanged to death today early… 16 minutes ago

vakeel_anand

Adv. Anand Kumar. V All 4 convicts of 2012 #Nirbhaya gangrape & murder case - Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vijay Sharma & Pawan Gupta w… https://t.co/s1k1pXXfFZ 17 minutes ago

gayathrireports

Gayathri Mani RT @NewIndianXpress: #NirbhayaCase | Perpetrators of the horrific 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gangrape - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma,… 19 minutes ago

Shashan02745757

Shashank Singh All four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh… https://t.co/t6cu4YYj9e 19 minutes ago

pathan9019

Pathan Imran khan Late but finally All four convicts of #nirbhaya gangrape and murder case - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma… https://t.co/vl1AD2IqyB 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.