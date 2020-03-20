Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020) at Delhi's Tihar Central Jail. In her first reaction, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and the government.”
