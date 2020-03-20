Global  

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Friday, 20 March 2020
Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020) at Delhi's Tihar Central Jail. In her first reaction, Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “Finally they have been hanged, it was a long struggle. Today we got justice, this day is dedicated to the daughters of the country. I thank the judiciary and the government.”
Nirbhaya case convicts wept bitterly in their cells hours before the execution

Hours before the execution of the perpetrators of the Nirbhaya case the four - Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma - cried inconsolably inside...
Live: Justice delayed, but not denied, Nirbhaya's mother says

All four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case- Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged at 5:30 am in Tihar jail today....
