Delhi gangrape convicts hanged: Justice finally delivered, says victim’s mother Asha Devi

Indian Express Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
News video: ‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging

‘4th but final’: Dec 16 rape victim’s kin hopeful of convicts’ hanging 03:59

 Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am....

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts

It’s been over 7 years but the family of the Delhi 2012 victim is still fighting for justice. Hindustan Times spoke to Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who has relentlessly fought to ensure justice is done..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:19Published
Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea [Video]

Delhi gangrape victim’s mother thanks President for rejecting convict’s mercy plea

Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition was rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind. Pawan Gupta is one of the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape case. The Delhi government had earlier..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma hanged till death in Delhi's Tihar Jail

Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma were hanged at 5.30 am on Friday (March 20, 2020) at Delhi's Tihar Central Jail. In her first reaction,...
Zee News

Asha Devi flashes victory sign, say justice has been served, March 20 will be remembered as Nirbhaya Nyay Divas

Nirbhaya's mother said that after the final order of Supreme court to hang the convicts was approved she hugged the picture of her daughter and said ''you got...
Zee News

syogender004

Yogender Sharma یوگندر RT @timesofindia: All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… 17 seconds ago

tabishurrahman

Tabish Ur-Rahman RT @NewIndianXpress: #NirbhayaCase | Perpetrators of the horrific 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gangrape - Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma,… 1 minute ago

diyakaiser

Diya RT @the_hindu: Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar convicted for Nirbhaya’s gangrape and murder, were hanged to death… 2 minutes ago

Bharatp1

Bharat P🕉🇮🇳🇬🇧🇮🇱🇺🇸🇮🇳🕉 RT @ParamjitGarewal: Four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally do… 2 minutes ago

nagendrapathak

Nagendra Pathak ( ADV ) RT @ANI: Villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia celebrate after 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts were hanged at Delhi's Tihar Jail early morning t… 3 minutes ago

OMPRAKA24337195

OM PRAKASH SHARAN Four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… https://t.co/VwoojZaAND 3 minutes ago

Sushant30623581

Sushanta Four Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, victim's parents say justice finally… https://t.co/dZuA4eLrN4 4 minutes ago

ankitbs3609

Ankit Shah RT @republic: FINALLY: Four convicts hanged to death in Delhi 2012 gangrape and murder case at 5:30 AM https://t.co/4VLxUwQ6KL 4 minutes ago

