Delhi gangrape convicts hanged: Justice finally delivered, says victim’s mother Asha Devi

Mother of 2012 Delhi gang rape victim is hopeful that the convicts will be hanged on Friday. The convicts’ mercy petition was dismissed for the second time on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition. The four convicts are scheduled to be hanged on Friday at 5.30 am....
It’s been over 7 years but the family of the Delhi 2012 victim is still fighting for justice. Hindustan Times spoke to Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who has relentlessly fought to ensure justice is done..
