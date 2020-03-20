Global  

Nirbhaya’s convicts hanged: ‘Justice delayed but not denied’- here are some quick reactions

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Here is how top political figures reacted to the hanging of all 4 Nirbhaya case convicts on Friday.
 As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the ICJ have? #NirbhayaConvicts

