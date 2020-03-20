Global  

#NirbhayaVerdict: Raveena Tandon and Preity Zinta say that justice has finally been served

Friday, 20 March 2020
Bollywood actress, Preity Zinta was one of the first celebs to react on Nirbhaya verdict and said that finally justice has been served but it would have been better if the rapists were hung in 2012
