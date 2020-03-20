Global  

Kundali Bhagya 20 March 2020 Preview: Rishabh still trusts Preeta, Mahira goes missing amid wedding preparations

Friday, 20 March 2020
Kundali Bhagya 20 March 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Rakhi finds out from Mahira's mother, Ramona, that Mahira is not to be found anywhere inside the Luthra House.
Recent related news from verified sources

Kundali Bhagya 19 March 2020 Preview: Karan agrees to marry Mahira?

Kundali Bhagya 19 March 2020 Preview: In tonight's episode Karan agrees to marry Mahira as per Kareena's decision. Preeta learns about the same
Bollywood Life

