Nirbhaya case: Loopholes in police, judiciary needs to be fixed, says Arvind Kejriwal

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there are plenty of loopholes in the police and the judicial system of the country because of which it took 7 years for the justice to be delivered in the Nirbhaya-gangrape case.
