Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts
Friday, 20 March 2020 () "Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," he said in a tweet though there was no direct mention of the Nirbhaya case. "Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," the PM said.
ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH WHO ARE TO HANG AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY MADHYA PRADESH...
