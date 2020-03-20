Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Narendra Modi > Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
"Justice has prevailed. It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," he said in a tweet though there was no direct mention of the Nirbhaya case. "Our Nari Shakti has excelled in every field. Together, we have to build a nation where the focus is on women empowerment, where there is emphasis on equality and opportunity," the PM said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia News 02:51

 ALL FOUR MEN CONVICTED OF THE GANG-RAPE AND KILLING IN THE NIRBHAYA 2012 CASE WILL BE HANGED TOMORROW MORNING AS DECIDED. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS, AKSHAY THAKUR, PAWAN GUPTA, VINAY SHARMA, AND MUKESH SINGH WHO ARE TO HANG AT 5.30 AM ON FRIDAY MADHYA PRADESH...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia [Video]

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 convicts to be hanged tomorrow at 5:30 am | Oneindia

NO MORE DEATH WARRANTS, NO MORE WAIT AS ALL FOUR CONVICTED IN THE NIRBHAYA GANG-RAPE AND MURDER CASE 2012 WILL HANG TOMORROW MORNING. THE PATIALA HOUSE COURT REJECTED ALL PETITIONS OF THE CONVICTS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News [Video]

Nirbhaya convicts approach ICJ; What can the world court do? | Oneindia News

As the date of execution of the Nirbhaya convicts approaches, 3 out of the 4 death row convicts have appealed to the International Court of Justice for a stay on their hanging. But what powers does the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nirbhaya’s convicts hanged: ‘Justice delayed but not denied’- here are some quick reactions

Here is how top political figures reacted to the hanging of all 4 Nirbhaya case convicts on Friday.
Zee News Also reported by •HinduMid-Day

Nirbhaya case: Last meeting done for all but 1 convict

The family members of three Nirbhaya convicts have already had their “last meeting”, when they were allowed to meet in a closed room and touch each other....
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian ExpressZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

p4pdp

Dr. Prashant Pandya RT @TOIIndiaNews: Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts https://t.co/j6qxGFE9fh 12 minutes ago

ujjwalc2

Ujjwal Singh PTI_News: Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts 22 minutes ago

DeccanHerald

Deccan Herald "It is of utmost importance to ensure dignity and safety of women," @narendramodi said in a tweet. #NirbhayaCase https://t.co/e0PfUPRMaE 30 minutes ago

TruthAlone77

TruthAlone RT @PTI_News: Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts 33 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Justice has prevailed, says PM Narendra Modi on hanging of Nirbhaya case convicts https://t.co/j6qxGFE9fh 38 minutes ago

Think24646892

Think "Justice Has Prevailed": PM Modi After Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging - NDTV https://t.co/tD5E2ygN4G ----- How about… https://t.co/q8YgNwzzwP 40 minutes ago

DhemanAndDheman

Ashish Biswas "Justice Has Prevailed": PM Modi After Nirbhaya Convicts' Hanging https://t.co/2cxXF3vJe5 Shared via NDTV News Ap… https://t.co/Miu6LnvtQG 40 minutes ago

Maila_Kameez

Think QuestionEvolve Too bad those 4 weren't MPs or MLAs needed by Modiji to form a govt Justice Has Prevailed": PM Modi After Nirbhay… https://t.co/DJxDCEJ5Bn 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.