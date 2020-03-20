Nirbhaya got justice today: Lawyer Seema Kushwaha gets emotional on Zee News

Global  

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Just after the four prepatrators of Nirbhaya case were hanged on Friday (March 20), lawyer Seema Kushwaha representing Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi spoke to Zee News and expressed her happiness. 
News video: Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak

Delhi 2012 gang-rape case: Convict’s lawyer questions victim, faces flak 02:18

 Delhi 2012 gang-rape convict’s lawyer AP Singh made questioned the victim’s mother for not knowing about her daughter’s whereabouts on the day of the incident. His statement came after the four convicts were hanged to death at Tihar on Friday morning. The lawyer faced fury from the people...

#NirbhayaCase: निर्भया केस की वकील Seema Kushwaha से सुनिए पूरी कहा [Video]

#NirbhayaCase: निर्भया केस की वकील Seema Kushwaha से सुनिए पूरी कहा

#NirbhayaCase: निर्भया केस की वकील Seema Kushwaha से सुनिए पूरी कहानी।

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 21:37Published
Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts [Video]

Delhi 2012 gangrape: Victim’s parents’ lawyer slams delay tactics by convicts

It’s been over 7 years but the family of the Delhi 2012 victim is still fighting for justice. Hindustan Times spoke to Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who has relentlessly fought to ensure justice is done..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:19Published

Live: Justice delayed, but not denied, Nirbhaya's mother says

All four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case- Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Mukesh Singh - were hanged at 5:30 am in Tihar jail today....
IndiaTimes

