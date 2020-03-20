Global  

Covid-19: What 'janata curfew' means for you

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address on Thursday urged all Indian citizens to observe a 'janata curfew' on Sunday, ie March 22, to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
Recent related news from verified sources

Janata Curfew on March 22, no hoarding, applaud those fighting coronavirus outbreak: PM Narendra Modi tells India

As India battles the deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday appealed to the citizens to observe 'Janata curfew' on March 22 from 7 AM-9 PM,...
Zee News

From call of 'janata curfew' to 'COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force', key takeaways from PM Modi's address to nation

Prime Minister Modi said 'social distancing' has proved to be a powerful weapon against the challenge of COVID-19 and India's experience of 'Janata Curfew' will...
DNA

