MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. "I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.
 7 years and 3 months later, Nirbhaya convicts hanged till death; Madhya Pradesh government faces survival crisis, Kamal Nath may quit before floor test; PM Modi urges citizens to follow janata curfew on 22nd March; World death toll due to COVID-19 crosses 10,000 and more news #NirbhayaCase...

