70-year-old woman defeats a crocodile in Dev River, but loses her battle for life

Friday, 20 March 2020
Javara Parmar, a 70-year-old resident of Goraj village, waded into the Dev River in Waghodia taluka at about 3 pm on Wednesday to wash her clothes, like every other day. However, that day the waters had turned hostile for the unsuspecting septuagenarian who came face to face with an adult crocodile.
