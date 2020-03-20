Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. "I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today," he said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court had ordered a floor test in the state...
