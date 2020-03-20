Global  

COVID-19: Govt refutes rumours about 'complete lockdown' in country

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), an audio clip of a fake phone conversation between two individuals discussing the "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on WhatsApp.
