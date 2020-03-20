COVID-19: Govt refutes rumours about 'complete lockdown' in country

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), an audio clip of a fake phone conversation between two individuals discussing the "complete lockdown" of the country is being shared widely on WhatsApp.

FACT CHECK: No 'complete lockdown' in India planned, government refutes WhatsApp rumours The central government on Friday refuted rumours about a "complete lockdown" of the country, something that is being ciruculated widely on the instant messaging...

