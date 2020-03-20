Coronavirus in India: BJP MP Dushyant Singh goes into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party
Friday, 20 March 2020 () BJP MP and son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, has gone into self quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party, sources said on Friday. Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.
