COVID-19: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray orders closure of offices, non-essential shops in major cities till March 31

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In his address to the state, CM Thackeray said, "In Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nagpur - which have international airports, all shops (other than essentials) and offices to remain closed till March 31, 2020." 
 CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV THACKERAY ON FRIDAY ORDERED CLOSING OF OFFICES AND SHOPS IN MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION, PUNE, PIMPRI

