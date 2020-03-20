Janta curfew: No passenger train to begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday
Friday, 20 March 2020 () No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Friday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the...