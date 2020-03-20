Global  

Janta curfew: No passenger train to begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
No passenger train will originate from any railway station in the country from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday in view of the "Janta curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on Friday. All suburban train services to be reduced to a bare minimum as well.
News video: Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March

Uttar Pradesh to follow 'janta curfew'; buses, metro shut for 22 March 03:51

 Uttar Pradesh government announced shutting of metro and bus services in the state on March 22. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said bus services will be suspended in the state for 22 March in view of 'janta curfew'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a janta curfew on Sunday amid the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens injured after head-on collision between passenger train and cargo train [Video]

Dozens injured after head-on collision between passenger train and cargo train

Dozens of people were injured tonight (February 24) in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a cargo train.  The two vehicles smashed into each other at around 6:40pm local time in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:01Published
Police officer saves woman falling from train at Indian railway station [Video]

Police officer saves woman falling from train at Indian railway station

This is the moment a police officer rescued a female passenger after she slipped while boarding a moving train at Bhubaneswar railway station in eastern India. The woman fell into the gap between..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Janata Curfew: No passenger train to begin journey from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday, locals to reduce services

All suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum as well, the Railways said in an order.
DNA

COVID-19: No passenger train to run from midnight to 10 pm on Sunday due to janata curfew

It stated that mail and express trains will also stop services from 4 am to 10 pm on Sunday while all suburban train services will be reduced to a bare minimum...
Zee News

