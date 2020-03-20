UP health minister undergoes coronavirus test; 3 MLAs who met him go into self-isolation
Friday, 20 March 2020 () Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday took a test for coronavirus as it emerged that he was at a party thrown by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor who is now suffering from Covid-19, while three BJP MLAs who met him on Thursday went into self-isolation, sources said.
Kind-hearted Joe Roberts is offering to help a whopping 6,000 elderly people living near him during the coronavirus crisis.The trainee accountant has ordered thousands of leaflets giving his mobile number and outlining what he can do for people forced into self-isolation.The 21-year-old is preparing...