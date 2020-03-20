Global  

UP health minister undergoes coronavirus test; 3 MLAs who met him go into self-isolation

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh on Friday took a test for coronavirus as it emerged that he was at a party thrown by celebrity singer Kanika Kapoor who is now suffering from Covid-19, while three BJP MLAs who met him on Thursday went into self-isolation, sources said.
