At its core, sport is the celebration of physical traditionalism. Primal instincts like survival, speed, endurance, athleticism and courage become tan

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rahul Desai Yup we miss the movies (NYT's Manohla Dargis *really* captured that feeling), but it's also a good time to look bac… https://t.co/tWh2fcKRCC 5 days ago Jacob Swart The romantic idealism of Moneyball https://t.co/rPaiZpe4sF #moneyball 5 days ago Uttisht RT @ReelReptile: For this week's film column, I wrote about one of the finest sports films ever made: https://t.co/Bpgaz7cr0u 5 days ago GURU RT @TheHinduCinema: A distinct feature of #Moneyball, starring #BradPitt and #JonahHill, is its elusive balance between the two incompatibl… 6 days ago The Hindu Cinema A distinct feature of #Moneyball, starring #BradPitt and #JonahHill, is its elusive balance between the two incompa… https://t.co/94lrwoOzwm 6 days ago The Hindu-Mumbai Film column | Why I believe Moneyball is the pre-eminent sports movie of our times, writes @ReelReptile https://t.co/9f2PRZwxxd 6 days ago