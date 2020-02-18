Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sheena Bora murder case > Sheena Bora murder: Peter Mukerjea released from Mumbai jail

Sheena Bora murder: Peter Mukerjea released from Mumbai jail

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News [Video]

Gauhati HC says that land, bank papers can't be used to prove citizenship|OneIndia News

LAND, BANK PAPERS CAN'T BE USED AS CITIZENSHIP PROOF: GAUHATI HC, SHEENA BORA MURDER: FORMER MUMBAI CHIEF MAKES SENSATIONAL REVELATIONS, UDDHAV THACKERAY: WON'T GIVE KOREGAON-BHIMA PROBE TO CENTRE, NOT..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Sheena Bora murder case: As HC stay ends, Peter Mukerjea may get bail after 4 years

The six-week stay on the Bombay high court order granting former media baron Peter Mukerjea bail in the Sheena Bora murder case ended on Thursday with the CBI...
IndiaTimes

Peter Mukerjea released on bail

Former television executive Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was released from jail on Friday after being in prison for over fo
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.