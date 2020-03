Janata Curfew: Connaught Place in Delhi to remain closed on Sunday

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

The call to observe a "Janata curfew" or a 'People's Curfew' on Sunday was announced by the Prime Minister a day before in a public address to the nation. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

13 hours ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published B-Town celebs support PM Modi's 'Janata Curfew' initiative 01:41 In wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, which has also affected India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the people of the country to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. PM Modi's this initiative received positive response from several Bollywood...