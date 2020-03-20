Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus in Delhi: LG Anil Baijal urges people to follow 'Janta Curfew'

Coronavirus in Delhi: LG Anil Baijal urges people to follow 'Janta Curfew'

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Lt governor Anil Baijal on Friday urged people of Delhi to follow the "Janta Curfew" on March 22 in view of the raging coronavirus epidemic that has claimed one life and infected 16 others in the national capital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Janta Curfew Chief Ministers express gratitude to essential service providers

Janta Curfew Chief Ministers express gratitude to essential service providers 02:01

 Janta Curfew Chief Ministers express gratitude to essential service providers

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.