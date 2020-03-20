Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Armaan Malik opens up about deleting Instagram, acting and singing in different languages [Exclusive]

Armaan Malik opens up about deleting Instagram, acting and singing in different languages [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Armaan Malik spoke at length about clearing his Instagram handle, his predilection to sing in different languages and his thoughts on balancing acting with singing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Armaan Malik after deleting all his Instagram posts: You'll know everything soon

Yesterday, Armaan Malik made headlines after he deleted all his Instagram posts except one, which read, "I can't take it anymore." This move came without any...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TellyRadar

TellyRadar Armaan Malik opens up about acting, singing and singing off Instagram in various languages [Exclusive]… https://t.co/rb9Zi2Neh1 43 minutes ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Armaan Malik opens up about deleting Instagram, acting and singing in different languages [Exclusive]… https://t.co/yxwVfOgq67 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.