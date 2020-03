Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

On a day the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50 mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered the shutting down of all private offices and shops and establishments that provide non-essential services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune , Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.This shutdown came into effect from Friday midnight.