Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mumbai > Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune

Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune

IndiaTimes Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
On a day the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50 mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered the shutting down of all private offices and shops and establishments that provide non-essential services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.This shutdown came into effect from Friday midnight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News

Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News 02:58

 FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV THACKERAY ON FRIDAY ORDERED CLOSING OF OFFICES AND SHOPS IN MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION, PUNE, PIMPRI...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

City Shuts Down 'Non-Emergency' Offices, Facilities [Video]

City Shuts Down 'Non-Emergency' Offices, Facilities

The City of Pittsburgh has closed all non-essential city offices and facilities.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts all visitors due to coronavirus:Essential versus non-essential services are now also being reviewed, say staff

Northumberland Hills Hospital restricts all visitors due to coronavirus:Essential versus non-essential services are now also being reviewed, say staffHospital taking steps to pause or postpone non-essential services and has restricted all visitors due to COVID-19.
TheSpec.com

Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune

On a day the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50 mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered the shutting down of all private offices and shops and...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

jqfsOalavla

Indian RT @TOIIndiaNews: Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune https://t.co/i0nexA9qF1 28 seconds ago

abhishek_MIRROR

Abhishek Sharan RT @baghelsMIRROR: #BigBreaking: @OfficeofUT announces that ALL offices/shops/estab. in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad… 15 minutes ago

TOIIndiaNews

TOI India Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune https://t.co/i0nexA9qF1 21 minutes ago

CLAAKSingh

ATUL KUMAR SINGH📚🖋️ RT @PBNS_India: Jammu & Kashmir administration has decided that the Government employees shall attend their offices on alternate weeks exce… 22 minutes ago

asma2898

Asma(Asimsquad💖💖💕💕) RT @ndtv: #Watch | Mumbai offices shut till March 31 as #coronavirus cases climb to 52, essential services open. #COVID19 #CoronavirusIndi… 24 minutes ago

ndtvvideos

NDTV Videos #Watch | Mumbai offices shut till March 31 as #coronavirus cases climb to 52, essential services open. #COVID19… https://t.co/4DZsqzNgJ6 24 minutes ago

hardikaurora

Hardik Arora RT @ANI: Govt of Jammu and Kashmir: In wake of the #CoronaVirus outbreak, it is hereby ordered that the govt employees shall attend their o… 31 minutes ago

pstiwari1000

Prem Shankar Tiwari 💯%f.🔙 RT @ANINewsUP: Lucknow: All offices/institutions (except hospitals/pharmacists/medical stores/patholabs/services under Essential Commoditie… 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.