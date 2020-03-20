Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune

9 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Oneindia - Published Janta Curfew: Delhi Metro shut on March 22nd | Oneindia News 02:58 FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW. CHIEF MINISTER UDDHAV THACKERAY ON FRIDAY ORDERED CLOSING OF OFFICES AND SHOPS IN MUMBAI METROPOLITAN REGION, PUNE, PIMPRI...