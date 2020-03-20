Coronavirus: Pvt offices, non-essential services shut in Mumbai, Pune
Friday, 20 March 2020 () On a day the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50 mark, CM Uddhav Thackeray ordered the shutting down of all private offices and shops and establishments that provide non-essential services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur till March 31.This shutdown came into effect from Friday midnight.
FIRST BOLLYWOOD CELEB HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR HAS CONFIRMED IN AN INSTAGRAM POST THAT SHE HAS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 IN LUCKNOW.