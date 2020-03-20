Global  

Coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi shares Kartik Aaryan's monologue

Bollywood Life Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus pandemic: PM Narendra Modi has shared Kartik Aaryan's monologue and other actor's awareness messages on the same
News video: Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media

Kartik Aaryan's monologue on coronavirus wows social media 02:25

 Actor Kartik Aaryan, who shot to fame with the famous monologue in his 2011 debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama", has come up with a new monologue in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In a video the actor has shared with fans on social media, he uses the monologue to advise people to stay at home in...

Local Chef Shares How His Restaurant Is Coping Through Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Local Chef Shares How His Restaurant Is Coping Through Coronavirus Pandemic

A local chef shared with CBS 11's Russ McCaskey how he and his restaurant are coping through the coronavirus pandemic.

How To Home-School During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

How To Home-School During Coronavirus Pandemic

“The learning doesn't have to stop just because all of the life is chaotic right now.” Heather Bowen, a mom of two, shares effective ways to home-school your kids during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Outbreak: Narendra Modi shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to share the health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine. "Some important information here. Do...
Bollywood News: Kartik Aaryan's monologue video on 'Corona Stop Karo Na' gets a thumbs up from all!

Kartik Aaryan urged everyone to maintain social distancing and listen to the world leaders like PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump when they stress on it.
dhanushkodi31

Dhanush RT @moneycontrolcom: #CoronavirusOutbreakindia | Chart showing number of cases tested #COVID2019 +ve across India, number of #coronavirus d… 19 minutes ago

VivekSaini7

Vivek Saini RT @dhume: The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 triggered upheavals that ultimately led to the end of British rule in India. If not contained,… 1 hour ago

mayank1999s

Mayank (HINDUSTANI) RT @eOrganiser: ‘Resolve and restraint' are required to combat global coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for ‘Janta c… 2 hours ago

ranjanpatel108

श्री राहुल पटेल 🌐 RT @davidfrawleyved: ‘Resolve and restraint' are required to combat global coronavirus pandemic: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls for ‘Ja… 2 hours ago

AbdulMo67886782

Abdul Motaleb. Coronavirus Highlights: COVID-19 cases rise to 236 in India https://t.co/VXiz4BmCID 3 hours ago

Sameera24661730

HumanityFirst RT @HuffPostIndia: . @deshmaneakshay asked 4 reputed economists one question: what specific measures must the #COVID_19 economic response t… 4 hours ago

HuffPostIndia

HuffPost India . @deshmaneakshay asked 4 reputed economists one question: what specific measures must the #COVID_19 economic respo… https://t.co/f0sBfA8JEH 4 hours ago

sriramnat

sriramnat RT @HuffPostIndia: Four reputed economists tell @deshmaneakshay what policy measures the task force announced by PM Modi and led by FM Nir… 4 hours ago

