Daniel Craig: I dreamed of playing Superman or Spider-Man Saturday, 21 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

However, he didn't dream of playing Bond when he was a kid. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published Daniel Craig's Superman dream 01:04 Daniel Craig's Superman dream The actor has recently finished filming his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die', but admits he preferred superheroes over spies when he was younger. In an interview with Saga magazine, he said: In an interview with Saga magazine, he said: Despite it not being his... You Might Like

Tweets about this