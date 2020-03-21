Global  

UN World Happiness Index: India at 144 rank, Pakistan 66, Finland tops again

Zee News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The United Nations (UN) on Firday released its World Happiness Report and India was at a dismal 144 rank of a total 156 nations surveyed. India has been scored at 3.573 points nestled between Lesotho and Malawi nations. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been ranked 66 with a score of 5.693.
