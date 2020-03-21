UN World Happiness Index: India at 144 rank, Pakistan 66, Finland tops again
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () The United Nations (UN) on Firday released its World Happiness Report and India was at a dismal 144 rank of a total 156 nations surveyed. India has been scored at 3.573 points nestled between Lesotho and Malawi nations. Pakistan, on the other hand, has been ranked 66 with a score of 5.693.
