Tamil Nadu grants monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 to young advocates

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Soon, young advocates in the state would receive a monthly stipend of 3,000 for a period of two years. It was a long pending demand of the legal fraternity. Making the announcement in the state assembly on Friday, minister for law, courts and prisons C Ve Shanmugam said the government would also enhance the advocates' clerks welfare fund from 2 lakh to 4 lakh.
