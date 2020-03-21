Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome

Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on Saturday afternoon to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis. The Centre issued a statement on Thursday that no international flights would be allowed to land in India from March 22 onward for a period of one week.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

robindonor

vehli Janta Coronavirus kive updates: Air India to send aircraft to bring Indians stranded in Rome https://t.co/cb791a6Dwb 6 minutes ago

amrutaj17

Amruta Joshi अमृता जोशी No problem bringing them back there should be a written declaration that if they don't self quarantine for 14 days… https://t.co/ObIAPJRKCJ 7 minutes ago

robindonor

vehli Janta Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome https://t.co/zpbCM1ZCIS via @timesofindia 10 minutes ago

thisiszia

IFTIKHAR MD ZIA RT @TOIIndiaNews: Air India to send aircraft to bring back Indians stranded in Rome https://t.co/7M9D29dw2p 12 minutes ago

mgoriganti

MAHENDER GORIGANTI Coronavirus Live Updates: Air India to send aircraft to bring Indians stranded in Rome why bring the porkanized fro… https://t.co/9hxleZyntR 25 minutes ago

GangaKinareVala

Mahendra RT @DeccanHerald: An #AirIndia official said the flight to Rome would take off from the Delhi airport around 2:30 pm. #Covid_19 #CoronaVir… 32 minutes ago

sarpalamit

अमित सरपाल सनातनी RT @sethia_b: Dr Devi Shetti of 'Narayana' says in a audio msg, we 'Should not 'go for #Corona testing as we r 1.4b but testing kits are le… 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.