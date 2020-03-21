Coronavirus Live Updates: Number of cases in India jumps to 271, 63 in Maharashtra

Serena RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia currently sits at 1,023. https://t.co/MsTVBo1q0s 55 seconds ago

Tej verma RT @SputnikInt: MORE: Number of coronavirus cases in #France jumps by 1,600 in 24 hours to 12,612 #SputnikUpdates #CoronavirusPandemic #Co… 8 minutes ago

Du not argue with STUPID RT @NPR: Brazil's health minister: "Clearly, by the end of April, our health care system will collapse." The number of confirmed coronavir… 10 minutes ago

sateeshkumar RT @NewIndianXpress: #CoronavirusOutbreakindia | India reported more than 60 fresh cases of #Coronavirus on Friday - highest in a day - tak… 15 minutes ago

Outlook Magazine Live Updates | Two more people have been tested positive in #Leh and one in #Kargil, taking the total number of cas… https://t.co/Q3KMRIb0Ad 17 minutes ago

अमन सिह राजपूत 🚩🚩🚩 RT @timesofindia: CBSE has decided to start a helpline for students to create awareness on the #Coronavirus. The facility is available on 1… 28 minutes ago

Avinash Kedia RT @timesofindia: Government fixes Rs 100 as MRP for 200 ml of hand sanitizers. Prices for face masks have also been fixed at Rs 10 and R… 30 minutes ago