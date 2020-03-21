Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: 12 passengers who undertook train journies tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp on Rajdhani deboarded

Coronavirus: 12 passengers who undertook train journies tested positive, 2 with quarantine stamp on Rajdhani deboarded

DNA Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
While four of them with a travel history to Dubai were travelling on Godan Express from Mumbai to Jabalpur on March 16, eight passengers travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on March 13.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.