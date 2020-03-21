Entry curbs on 'outsiders' in Ayodhya till April 2

Global  

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Ayodhya administration has restrained the entry of 'outsiders' to the temple city during Ram Navmi celebrations till April 2, according to an order by District Magistrate Anuj Jha. Collective bathing in the Saryu too has been restricted.
