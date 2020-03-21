Global  

Coronavirus cases rise to 283 in India; restrictions imposed in many states

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 283 on Saturday with 65 persons testing positive as several states went into battle mode to contain the pandemic, imposing restrictions on people's movement and gatherings besides announcing a slew of precautionary measures.
