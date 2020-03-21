PM's call for 'Janta' curfew need of hour: Home minister

Global  

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Janta' curfew on Sunday as the need of the hour, Union home minister Amit Shah has asked everyone in the country to support it and encourage others to join the movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
 After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Janta curfew for 22 March, shops, markets and several popular hangout spots were seen vacant on Saturday. Shops and markets were shut in the national capital. Delhi's famous Connaught Place was seen vacant as was the adjoining Janpath Market....

