Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus: Delhi Metro to operate for six hours for general public on Monday

Coronavirus: Delhi Metro to operate for six hours for general public on Monday

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
On Monday, Delhi Metro services for general public will be available only from 8 am to 10 am and then again from 4 pm to 8 pm. From 6 am to 8 am, only those involved in essential services will be allowed to enter metro stations and there will be no metro services from 10 am to 4 pm and after 8 pm.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows

Chinese city runs free public transport trial as companies reopen after coronavirus outbreak slows 00:34

 A city in eastern China ran a free public transport trial during peak hours as companies reopened after the coronavirus outbreak slowed. In the video, shot in the Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province on March 17, commuters can be seen touching their cards to enter a metro station. Another clip shows...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.