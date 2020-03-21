22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignation led to fall of Kamal Nath govt, join BJP

A total of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, whose resignation led to the fall of Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday. This took place at the residence of party president JP Nadda. Nadda symbolically inducted them into the party by offering him a party stole.

