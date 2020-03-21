Global  

11 security personnel injured in encounter with Naxals in Chattisgarh`s Sukma district

Zee News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Personnel of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) had launched the operation from Chintagufa, Burkapal and Timelwada camps based on information about the presence of ultras near Elmagunda, said, senior police official.
