A day after Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister, Congress workers put up a ‘we will be back’ banner outside the state party headquarter, even as party MLAs demanded Nath be made leader of opposition and lead the fight against BJP.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Ayann muhsin RT @TOIIndiaNews: MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle https://t.co/qKxOaPdtZ2 2 minutes ago TOI Bhopal Cong MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle https://t.co/b95b9P0SPp 24 minutes ago TOI Cities Cong MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle https://t.co/onf6Jb71se 32 minutes ago TOI India MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle https://t.co/qKxOaPdtZ2 49 minutes ago Troll Cube RT @CNNnews18: #JustIn -- Supreme Court says that if the rebel MLAs want to come to the Assembly, both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP… 2 days ago News18 #JustIn -- Supreme Court says that if the rebel MLAs want to come to the Assembly, both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pr… https://t.co/d513QRjNet 2 days ago Priyarag Verma Madhya Pradesh Assembly floor test at 5 pm on Friday to prove Kamal Nath govt's majority, rules Supreme Court of In… https://t.co/O6xMWbl1Yj 2 days ago Shefali Samyal @jassingh24 @kdrajagopal They held press conferences & you say they are kidnapped..Haha.They dont want to join the… https://t.co/z0xDqMfGMc 3 days ago