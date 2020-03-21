MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () A day after Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister, Congress workers put up a ‘we will be back’ banner outside the state party headquarter, even as party MLAs demanded Nath be made leader of opposition and lead the fight against BJP.
Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal. He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP of trying to subvert democracy by indulging in horse-trading. Kamal Nath also hit out at the rebel...