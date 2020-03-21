Global  

MLAs want Kamal Nath to lead them into bypoll battle

IndiaTimes Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
A day after Kamal Nath resigned as chief minister, Congress workers put up a ‘we will be back’ banner outside the state party headquarter, even as party MLAs demanded Nath be made leader of opposition and lead the fight against BJP.
News video: Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs

Watch: Kamal Nath resigns as MP Chief Minister, slams BJP & rebel MLAs 03:08

 Ahead of the Supreme Court mandated floor test, Kamal Nath announced his resignation during a press conference in Bhopal. He said that he will submit his resignation to the Governor and accused the BJP of trying to subvert democracy by indulging in horse-trading. Kamal Nath also hit out at the rebel...

