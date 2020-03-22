Global  

Total Coronavirus cases jump to 321 in India

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Total Coronavirus cases jump to 321 in IndiaThe Ministry of Health has said that the total number of novel coronavirus cases, on Saturday, rose to 321 in India at the time of going to press. So far, five deaths, one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Karnataka, have also been reported. As of Saturday at 9 am, data shared by the Union Health Ministry, out of...
