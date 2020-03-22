Global  

Janata Curfew: Indian Railways cancels over 3,700 trains, Mumbai local train services curtailed due to COVID-19 coronavirus

Zee News Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Adhering to 14-hour 'Janata Curfew' call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of over 3,700 passenger locomotives and long-distance mail, express trains, which were scheduled to run on Sunday (March 22). 
