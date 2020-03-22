Global  

'I'm working from home today': Rajnath urges citizens to support Janta Curfew

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday urged all citizens to remain at home and make the 'Janta Curfew', which he termed as 'one of the biggest social distancing and mass awareness initiative against a pandemic', a success.
