Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 returns

Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 returns

Bollywood Life Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
The show is all set to see a re-run on Colors because the channel has had to end its swayamvar-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge owing to the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai'

COVID-19 effect: Salman Khan sketches and hums 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' 00:51

 With shooting stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has lots of time to pursue his passion of painting. #salmankhan #Radhe #coronavirus #corona #coronainindia #coronainbollywood #KahoNaPyaarHai

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: ‘Public holiday nahin hai,’ says Salman Khan as he asks people to not step out… https://t.co/3dd8gItm5B 2 hours ago

SunilKu94764515

Sunil Kumar SCOOP: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe on Eid instead of Laxmmi Bomb? The Coronaviru… https://t.co/P8RDcdYbZR 2 hours ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #CoronavirusPandemic | From @BeingSalmanKhan to @TheAaryanKartik, Bollywood celebrities urge fans to stay at home f… https://t.co/TTiagDTtGy 2 hours ago

sairatalks

Saira qureshi RT @YusufTadvi: @WHO Has Declared #COVID2019 A #Pandemic 🔴 Here Is An Important Message By Salman Khan #SalmanKhan #CoronavirusOutbreakin… 3 hours ago

VishnuVichu608

vishnu s Coronavirus pandemic: Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 returns https://t.co/Ba6stfkvXW https://t.co/LMTShhiJ2W 4 hours ago

TheQuint

The Quint As Bollywood comes to a standstill amid the #coronavirus pandemic, @BeingSalmanKhan is using his time off to get ba… https://t.co/u0943nnsa1 6 hours ago

YusufTadvi

Dr Yusuf khan Tadvi @WHO Has Declared #COVID2019 A #Pandemic 🔴 Here Is An Important Message By Salman Khan #SalmanKhan… https://t.co/nG8kSuBu2O 11 hours ago

lapunjabiradio

Punjabi Radio Los Angeles News Update : SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to clash with Salman Khan’s Radhe on Eid instead of Laxmm - The Co… https://t.co/6xzNIdASlP 22 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.