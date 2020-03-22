Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant Singh test negative for coronavirus

Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant Singh test negative for coronavirus

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who went into self-isolation after attending a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, has tested negative for coronavirus.On Friday, Vasundhara went in self-isolation along with her son Bharatiya Janata Party MP Dushyant Singh after Kanika, whom they had met in Lucknow, was...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 223, President cancels all appointments | Oneindia 03:03

 THE NUMBER OF COVID-19 POSITIVE CASES IN THE COUNTRY HAS RISEN TO 223, INCLUDING 32 FOREIGN NATIONALS, IT WAS REVEALED TODAY. AT LEAST 50 FRESH CASES WERE REPORTED TODAY, MAKING IT THE LARGEST SINGLE-DAY JUMP SINCE THE OUTBREAK BEGAN WEEKS AGO. AFTER SINGER KANIKA KAPOOR SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA TODAY...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Cartoonist_JB

TwentyTwentix @ThePuneMirror @TheKanikakapoor What is the condition of Shri. Dushyant Singh and Smt. Vasundhara Raje ? 3 days ago

BabaArif14

Baba Arif RT @srivatsayb: Kanika Kapoor might have infected directly or indirectly - Dushyant Singh - Vasundhara Raje - Ram Nath Kovind - Rajnath Si… 3 days ago

RahulGoyar8

Rahul Goyar bjp RT @OpIndia_com: BJP MP Dushyant Singh tested negative for coronavirus, was present in Kanika Kapoor’s party with mother Vasundhara Raje ht… 3 days ago

RomeshRomu

Romu Don RT @indiaforums: Kanika's acquaintances succeed COVID-19 tests; Vasundhara Raje and Son Dushyant Singh Still in Danger? #KanikaKapoor #COVI… 4 days ago

indiaforums

India Forums Kanika's acquaintances succeed COVID-19 tests; Vasundhara Raje and Son Dushyant Singh Still in Danger?… https://t.co/rKg20xHaQp 4 days ago

chai_indian

Rahul @tehseenp @narendramodi @PMOIndia @boxervijender Rajasthan Congress Govt. Chor Machaye Shor: https://t.co/DOojEXsVuF 4 days ago

IshfaqA80657607

Ishfaq Ahmad BREAKING NEWS: (COVID 19: Govt says all 266 contacts of Kanika Kapoor traced, all samples tested negative… https://t.co/qlCGMcX5M5 4 days ago

Samhita99523557

Samhita @narendramodi It is very surprising to know that in spite of continuous instructions by the government, media, and… https://t.co/1vGxiahGEk 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.