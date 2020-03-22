Global  

Coronavirus: 263 Indians evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine

IndiaTimes Sunday, 22 March 2020 ()
A batch of 263 Indians evacuated from Italy in view of the COVID-19 outbreak there were brought back to the country on Sunday and sent to a ITBP quarantine facility, officials said.
